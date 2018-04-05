Weather Forecast for tonight and tomorrow

According to Met Eireann, it will be dry in most places this evening, but rain will affect southwestern areas. Southeasterly winds will be fresh to strong and gusty.

Wet and windy overnight. The rain will become widespread and heavy, with the risk of some spot flooding in southern coastal counties. Southeasterly winds will be strong and gusty and quite blustery along south and southeast coasts. Lowest temperatures 4 to 8 C.

A windy and quite a wet start to Friday, in most places, with just a few dry periods. But more showery weather, with some bright or sunny spells will develop during the afternoon. The showers will become confined to Atlantic coastal areas later in the evening. Strong and gusty southeast winds at first, but these will veer southerly later and moderate gradually. Top temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees.