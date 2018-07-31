Warnings to be issued with Offaly at 'fire risk' as heatwave conditions make a return

With temperatures likely to increase above 26-27 degrees Celsius over the course of the weekend, and with high soil moisture deficits remaining, the Midland Weather Channel will be issuing two status yellow weather warnings for heat stress and the potential risk of forest/bog fires.

The warnings will come into place on Saturday, and will persist right through until Tuesday August 7.

The warning relating to forest fires relates to the potential of further forest fires on the Offaly side of the Slieve Bloom Mountains, especially over the Wolftrap Mountain and Barradoos Mountain.

