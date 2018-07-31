Temperatures to hit 28 degrees this weekend, Offaly forecaster predicts

Conditions over the course of the bank holiday weekend are expected to be rather exceptional, with temperatures set to reach as high as 27-28 degrees across the county.

The return of the heatwave like conditions is due to the northward shift of the jet stream which has is allowing an anticyclone to become almost stationary across the country as head into the weekend.

FRIDAY

Temperatures on Friday will increase notably compared with the start of this week, with afternoon highs of between 23-25 degrees Celsius possible in one or two of the sunnier parts of the county. Overall there may be a good deal of cloud about on Friday morning, however an early cloud will burn away. allowing for sunny spells to become more widespread through the afternoon and evening. Winds will be light and from a mainly westerly direction.

SATURDAY

Temperatures will increase further on Saturday as the area of high pressure becomes established right across the country, with afternoon maximum temperatures reaching a very pleasant 24-26 degrees Celsius, with clear skies throughout. Winds will be light and variable in direction.

SUNDAY

Sunday will see temperatures peaking across Offaly, with afternoon values reaching as high as 27-28 degrees Celsius. Again clear skies are expected, with long spells of sunshine expected in all areas of the county. There is however the outside chance of a sharp shower breaking out across the west of the county during the late afternoon or evening, though the risk appears small at present.

MONDAY

Bank holiday Monday again remain exceptionally warm, with temperatures again likely to range between 25-27 degrees Celsius, in mainly light southeasterly breezes. The day itself will begin dry and sunny, however cloud will increase through the afternoon and evening with the possibility of some thunderstorms breaking out across the county, with west Offaly seeing the highest risk.

SUMMARY

In short, hot conditions with good clear spells of sunshine look set to develop from Friday afternoon, right through until the afternoon of Bank Holiday Monday. Temperatures during this period will range between 24-28 degrees Celsius, with the highest temperatures likely on Sunday and Monday. Heading into Bank Holiday Monday the possibility of some afternoon thunderstorms increases, however further updates will be required.

Keep up to date with all the local weather from Cathal Nolan at the Midland Weather Channel by clicking here.