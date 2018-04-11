Tullamore student wins dream Strasbourg trip
She will attend the European Parliament
Tullamore student wins dream Strasbourg trip
Principal at Sacred Heart Secondary School in Tullamore, Pauline McKenna, has congratulated one of her TY students, Eabha Enright, after she won a four-day trip to Strasbourg.
Eabha picked up the incredible prize as a result of her success in The Graduate online civic awareness competition.
She is one of just 23 Irish students who will spend a full day at the European Parliament where she will take part in Euroscola.
While there, Eabha will take part in discussions on a number of pre-selected topics about the EU with students from other member states.
Eabha and her group will also visit other educational sites in Strasbourg while there.
