Tullamore student wins dream Strasbourg trip

Principal at Sacred Heart Secondary School in Tullamore, Pauline McKenna, has congratulated one of her TY students, Eabha Enright, after she won a four-day trip to Strasbourg.

Eabha picked up the incredible prize as a result of her success in The Graduate online civic awareness competition.

She is one of just 23 Irish students who will spend a full day at the European Parliament where she will take part in Euroscola.

While there, Eabha will take part in discussions on a number of pre-selected topics about the EU with students from other member states.

Eabha and her group will also visit other educational sites in Strasbourg while there.

