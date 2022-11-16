Offaly's Aura leisure centre named one of Ireland's best workplaces

The Aura Holohan Group is proud to announce that they have, once again, officially been certified as a Great Place to Work 2022-23, after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work® Institute Ireland.

The accreditation process is based on direct feedback from employees, provided as part of an extensive and anonymous survey about the workplace experience.

Our people engagement programmes set us apart in the sports and leisure industry as it places our people firmly at the heart of what we do. We regularly seek feedback from our teams through these programmes and we have implemented a wide range of initiatives that help to motivate and engage our teams to deliver their best for the business.

Achieving this independent certification from Great Place to Work® Institute Ireland demonstrates to us that our people endorse and support our culture, values and mission.

Executive Chairman of the Aura Holohan Group Gar Holohan said, ‘Our unique selling point is our people. You cannot have engaged and loyal customers if you don’t have engaged and passionate staff. We are on a mission to increase community-wide participation in sport, fitness and exercise activities in Ireland and to help people live healthier and happier lives. And we are very fortunate to have attracted a team of people who are passionate ambassadors for this mission. That is why we put a huge amount of our resources into focusing on or values and purpose, which in turns makes Aura a great place to be for both our staff and our customers’

The Aura Holohan Group is one of the largest employers in the Irish leisure sector. The brands within the Group include 10 Aura Leisure Centres, 5 Anytime Fitness Clubs nationwide, as well as DKIT Sport in Dundalk and a Support Office in Dublin where they also operate Holohan Leisure Consultancy. The group is Ireland's foremost specialist in the management of sports & leisure facilities, focusing on quality award winning services across all operations. The Aura Swim Academy is Ireland’s largest swimming academy with over 12,000 children attending lessons each week. The Aura Holohan Group has won numerous national awards for Disability Inclusion, Health and Safety, Environmental Management and Quality Systems.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Great Place to Work® recognises Best Workplaces™ across the world in a series of national lists including those published by The Irish Times and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognise truly outstanding workplace cultures.