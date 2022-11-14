Martina completes 100th parkrun at Offaly venue

Martina and Fiadh completing the parkrun in Mountlucas
LAST Saturday, a pleasant morning greeted the participants for Mountlucas Parkrun number 197.
Thirty-four runners and walkers took part with a number of visitors from Naas parkrun.
Congratulations to Martina Lawlor who completed her 100th parkrun, cheered on by her many parkrun friends and family Martin and Fiadh.
Mountlucas Parkrun will be celebrating their 200th parkrun on the 3rd of December 2022 and the organisers are hoping for a big turnout on the day, so put the date in your diary.
Parkrun is a free weekly timed 5k event for runners and walkers that takes place every Saturday morning at more than 2,000 locations in 23 Countries across the world.
Mountlucas Parkrun is based at Mountlucas Wind farm outside Daingean, so why not turn up at 9.30 am on Saturday morning to see what it is all about.
See www.parkrun.ie/mountlucas to register and for more details.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.