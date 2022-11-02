What’s next for Daingean?

You can have your say on how Daingean should develop in the future at a meeting on November 8
In a recent survey, over 90% of Daingean residents said that Daingean is a ‘good place to live’.
Daingean Tidy Towns (Development Association) is inviting people to a meeting to discuss opportunities to further revitalise the town, develop and identify future development projects and build on the wonderful work that has already been done.
''We’d love to hear your ideas, and you can come along with no obligation whatsoever ! New residents of the town are particularly welcome,'' say the organisers.
The meeting will take place at 8pm Tuesday November 8, Daingean Town Hall Supper Room.
