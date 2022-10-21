Tullamore Chamber Business Awards take place this Saturday

Veteran businessman Phil O'Reilly who received the lifetime achievement award in 2019, the last time the awards were held in person
THE Tullamore & District Chamber 2022 Business Awards, sponsored by Tullamore Credit Union, take place this Saturday evening in the Bridge House Hotel.
The businesses on the shortlist are recognised for their quality, innovation, and achievements in business, particularly during these challenging times.
Businesses were first nominated by members of the public, and the judging panel then had the difficult task of creating a shortlist of finalists, the winners of which will be announced at the awards event this Saturday, October 22.
The event kicks off at 7pm with a drinks reception followed by a gala dinner and live entertainment by the band Eden.
The judges and the Chamber awards committee would like to congratulate everyone on the shortlist, all of whom have shown true innovation and leadership in driving business, creating employment, and supporting their local economy.
Whilst it is and has been over the past couple of years certainly a challenging time for businesses there are still causes for celebration and recognition of their achievements.
Shortlist
Best Customer Service Individual
Darren Yates - Midland Travel
Marian O Connell – Ritzy
Seanie Morris – M103
Niall O Rourke- Tullamore Hardware
Arif Soysal – Captains House
Best Customer Service Business
Cloonan’s Hardware
Guy Clothing
NIS Ltd
Lambe’s Oil
Annaharvey Chauffeur
The Flower Barn
Retail Excellence
Nakid
Cloonan’s Hardware
Guy Clothing
Doyle’s Gala
Galvin’s Menswear
The Wooden Hanger
Community Achievement
Ballycommon Telework & Training Centre
Tullamore Meals on Wheels
ACT
Dochas Tullamore
Offaly Hospice
Best SME 1-30
Print Plus
DS Hardware
ARO Logistics Ire Ltd
NIS
Lambe’s Oil
Best SME 30+
Glenisk
Browns on the Green
KMK Metals Recycling
Bord na Mona
Glenwood
Best Professional Services
Offaly Innovation & Design Centre CLG
Philip Kelly Estate Agent
Lawless Funeral Directors
Andrew Lynam Electrical
Cloud9 Travel
Emerging New Business
Browns Bistro
Heart On My Sleeve Greetings
Premier Farm Shop
Kreate Ireland
The Thatch Rahan
Best Licenced Premises
JJ Hough’s
The Bus Bar
Tom & Gerry’s Bar
The Thatch & Coffee Shop
Fergie’s Bar
Best Dining Experience
The Captain's House Restaurant
Shishir
The Balcone
Mezzo
The Blue Apron
Best Multi-National Business
Steris
Tullamore Distillery/William Grant & Sons Ltd.
Integra
Cardinal Health
Zoetis
Business Person of the Year
Nigel Reams
Gerry Buckley
Rita Lambe
Sharon Leavy
Tony McCormack
Best Website/ Social Media
Playtown
KMK Metals
JJ Houghs Bar
Lambe’s Oil
Kate & Charlie
Power Cutz Gym
Offaly Tourism Award
Birr Castle
Playtown Tullamore
Tullamore DEW
Giltraps Townhouse & Glamping
Lough Boora Discovery Park
Main sponsors: Tullamore Credit Union.
Other sponsors: Dunnes Stores & Hendricks Gin
