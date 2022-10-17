Lecture on Offaly business family tonight

Uncertain Times” – The Goodbody family’s experiences in Clara 1914–24 – is the title of the Offaly History lecture tonight, Monday, October 17 at 7.30p pm.

This talk by Zoom will be on the Goodbody family’s experiences in Clara during a turbulent period for individuals and businesses.

The talk will cover the Great War, the 1916 rebellion, Independence and the ensuing Civil war and how the family coped with the changes and uncertainties during these events.

The speaker Michael Goodbody has written a number of books and articles relating to Clara, the most recent being 100 Years of Clara History – A Goodbody Family Perspective published by Offaly History in 2021.

His principal work on the history of the Goodbody family was published in 2011. He also has an extensive knowledge of Irish Quaker families.

This lecture is by Zoom as the speaker lives and works in England.

Please email info@offalyhistory.com for the link. The lecture can also be viewed at Bury Quay with tea following.