Offaly winner scoops horse racing bonanza worth €7,461

A County Offaly punter took just a few hours to turn a horse racing wager into a mega four-figure windfall after five selections beat the odds in quick succession on Wednesday.

The anonymous customer had picked five horses and placed them into a €0.10 cent each-way Yankee and a €4.90 each way accumulator. They placed the bets via their local BoyleSports shop in the hope of all five winning.

The incredible run started with Lieber Power in the 6.25 race at Evens which was then followed with wins for Lir Speciale in the 7.00 at 7/2, Mutafawwig in the 7.30 at 7/2, Double Time in the 8.00 at 4/1 and Fiscal Policy in the 8.30 at 6/1.

With five winners in the bag, the lucky punter was able to exchange their betslips and see their €15 stake transformed into a grand total of €7,461.82 with €448.60 from the Yankee and €7,028.22 from the accumulator.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Huge congratulations to our County Offaly customer who went into their Thursday €7,461.82 richer. They made it look easy with five well fancied runners, so fair play to them and happy spending!”