Search

28 Sept 2022

€2 EuroMillions flutter by Offaly punter fetches €66,000 profit

CASH

A lucky Offaly punter has won big with a mere €2 flutter

Reporter:

Tribune Reporter

28 Sept 2022 3:48 PM

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

A County Offaly punter pulled off an incredible  Lotto  coup on Tuesday evening when their €2 flutter overcame massive odds to land a jaw-dropping amount of cash.

The anonymous punter placed the tiny bets via their online  BoyleSports  account and via the Fon-A-Bet channel, for the evening’s EuroMillions Plus draw and picked four numbers to land at massive odds of 33,000/1. The punter placed two separate wages which included a €1.50 accumulator online and a €0.50 cent accumulator on the Fon-A-Bet channel on the same numbers.

The punter needed the selected four numbers of 23, 32, 42 and 50 to be drawn in any order to land the stunning win.

When all four rolled out of the machine, the celebrations started as the fortunate punter had defied massive odds to land the big prize of €49,501.50 from the online accumulator and another €16,500.50 from the Fon-A-Bet accumulator meaning a total of €66,000 profit was secured.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said:  “One of our customers in County Offaly took us for €66,000 after their four numbers were drawn in the EuroMillions Plus draw. Their ambition has paid off handsomely and we congratulate them for scooping such an amount from just a €2 flutter.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media