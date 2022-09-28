€2 EuroMillions flutter by Offaly punter fetches €66,000 profit

A County Offaly punter pulled off an incredible Lotto coup on Tuesday evening when their €2 flutter overcame massive odds to land a jaw-dropping amount of cash.

The anonymous punter placed the tiny bets via their online BoyleSports account and via the Fon-A-Bet channel, for the evening’s EuroMillions Plus draw and picked four numbers to land at massive odds of 33,000/1. The punter placed two separate wages which included a €1.50 accumulator online and a €0.50 cent accumulator on the Fon-A-Bet channel on the same numbers.

The punter needed the selected four numbers of 23, 32, 42 and 50 to be drawn in any order to land the stunning win.

When all four rolled out of the machine, the celebrations started as the fortunate punter had defied massive odds to land the big prize of €49,501.50 from the online accumulator and another €16,500.50 from the Fon-A-Bet accumulator meaning a total of €66,000 profit was secured.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “One of our customers in County Offaly took us for €66,000 after their four numbers were drawn in the EuroMillions Plus draw. Their ambition has paid off handsomely and we congratulate them for scooping such an amount from just a €2 flutter.”