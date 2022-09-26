War of Independence heroes remembered at Offaly plaque unveiling

MEN and women who served in the Cloneygowan and Geashill companies of the Offaly No. 1 Battalion of the IRA during the War of Independence were honoured at the unveiling of a plaque in their memory in Raheen Cemetery on Saturday afternoon last.

The plaque was unveiled and blessed by Fr Johnny McEvoy, whose father Denis served in the battalion, while a wreath was laid by Ronnie Ridgeway on behalf of the communities of Geashill and Cloneygowan.

Funds for the plaque and for a special commemorative booklet marking the occasion were raised by public subscription.

A piper, Tom Murphy from Portarlington, played during the ceremony while the 1916 Proclamation of the Republic was read by Michael Kirwan.

The large attendance included many descendants of the men and women who served while local public representatives, Deputy Carol Nolan, Cllr Eddie Fitzpatrick and Cllr Aidan Mullins were also present.

Speaking at the outset of proceedings, local historian, PJ Goode, who has written extensively on the War of Independence era and acted as Master of Ceremonies, extended a warm welcome to the descendants of the men and women from the area who served in IRA.

“Poorly armed and inexperienced under fire, nevertheless D Company and the adjoining companies showed they were not afraid to take on the professional army of an empire.”

“Cloneygowan company was a proud part of an authentic revolutionary force which impelled a colonial power to leave its territory, no easy achievement,” he outlined.

Added Mr Goode: “The departing Tullamore British garrison may have driven their Crossley tenders and motors through Cloneygowan on their way to Gormanstown Camp and demobilisation, an extraordinary turn of events which probably just past unnoticed to the majority but would have been watched with elation by hard pressed republican combatants.”

“The process was surprisingly rapid; within less than a week of native Irish government taking over most of the British garrisons had gone - at least from the greater part of the island of Ireland.”

He concluded: “So to the men and women of our district who took an active part, to those who supported and sustained the effort over those few short but intense years, my generation and the young and upcoming ones and future generations salute, remember and acknowledge all of you, who were barely recognised in your lifetime and are almost forgotten today, may you all rest in peace.”

Dr Philip McConway, of the Department of History at Trinity College, Dublin , gave a short talk on the War of Independence in Offaly.

He said one of the most famous actions by the IRA in Offaly was the attack on Clara RIC Barracks. Though the barracks was not captured it was later abandoned and subsequently destroyed by the IRA.

He said the IRA's main achievement in Offaly was a campaign of sabotage to hinder movement by the British.

“The pick and shovel were just as significant as rifles in the war,” said Dr McConway.

A list of members of the Cloneygowan and Geashill companies and the Cumann na mBan was read by P.J. Goode and Theresa Byrne.

Cloneygowan D Company

Bgd Commdt Jim Hayes, Urney, Daniel Finlay, Ballydownan, William Hyland, Cloneygowan, John Deegan, Kilcappagh, David Finlay, Ard, Christopher Smart, Raheen, Joseph Guinan, USA, Christopher McEvoy, Rhode, John Dunne, Ard, Laurence Aspell, Kilclonfert, John Aspell, Killellery., James Duffy, Urney, William Duffy, Cappanageera, Edward Bracken, Ard, John Carthy, Ballymacrossan, Daniel Quinn, Ballymacrossan, William Quinn, Raheen, Michael Feeney, Ballymacrossan, Tom Guinan, Portlaoise, John Guinan, Backwood, Patrick Trimble, Sranure, Patrick Dempsey, Cloneygowan, Patrick Tobin, Cloneygowan, John Richardson, Coolraven, Daniel Richardson, Mayo, Michael Kirwan, Bogtown, William, John and Edward Flanagan, Edward and Walter Gordon, Denis McEvoy, all Kilcappagh, Joseph Mulpeter and George McEvoy, both Ballykeane, Denis Hyland, Cloneygowan, Thomas Cox, Kilcavan, Patrick Gibson, Portobello Barracks, Henry Bryan, Kilcavan, Edward Dunne, Ballydownan, Joseph Dempsey, Urney, Tom David, Bogtown. John Quinn, Ballymacrossan, John McEvoy, Kilcappagh, Tow Wyer, Down, Tom Gibson, Cloneygowan, Joseph McKenna, Garryhinch and James Moran.

The members of Cumann na mBan from the area were Charlotte Fitzg. Keller, Kilcooney, Kate McEvoy, Kilcooney, Catherine Mulpeter, Hammerlane, Elizabeth Carty, Ballymacrossan, Jane Deegan Coleman, Kilcappagh, Mary Finlay, Ballydownan, Annie Ennis, Bridget Rourke, Siney family, Liz Dunne and May McAllister.

Geashill F Company

William Dunne, Carlow, Richard Foran, Bawnmore, James Flaherty, James Flynn, Thomas Kenny, John McHugh, Urney, Patrick and Wiliam Flynn, Geashill, Joseph and Peter Dunne, Ballychristal, Edward Quinn, Dalgan, Thomas Foran, Bawnmore, John Kearns, Killelery, Eugene Bolton, Geashill, John Bolton, Clonsilla, John McEvoy, Portarlington, Patrick and Matthew Connor, Patrick and William Carroll, John Baynham, Patrick and John Rouse, all Ard, PJ Dunne, Ballydownan, Thomas Conroy, Ballycue, Michel Dawson, Geashill, Jeremiah Gorman, Cloneygowan, Isaac Moore, Killarless, John Donaghy, Michael Gibson, Bawnmore, Bernard Flaherty, Ballydownan, Owen Brannigan, Geashill, John Flynn, Geashill, John Dooley, Ard, Daniel McHugh, Dalgan, Joseph McHugh, Curragh, Francis Dunne, Killarles, James Hanlon and Thomas Whyte, Ballyaville.

In a moving address, Breda Coleman-O'Connor recalled her own family's role in the War of Independence, her grandmother Jane Deegan Coleman and grandfather and granduncle, Laurence and John Aspel.

“The people were so poor but they were prepared to fight to the death to achieve freedom,” she outlined.

“Only for them we would not enjoy the independence and freedom we now have,” emphasised the speaker.

She added: “We do not have another power ruling and controlling us.”