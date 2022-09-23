Coffee morning this Saturday to aid Offaly Hospice

RTE star Claire Byrne with Offaly Hospice volunteers at the official opening of the new Offaly Hospice charity shop
The manager and volunteers at Offaly Hospice Charity Shop on Main St, Tullamore invite you to their Bewley's Big Coffee Morning Social for Offaly Hospice on this Saturday, September 24.
Starting at 10am on Saturday morning Bewley's coffee and tea will be served along with some delicious home baked treats until approx 2pm.
On sale also will be more delicious home baking by the gifted hands of Teresa Feery. Your support will be greatly appreciated.
