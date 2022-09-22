Offaly team sponsor hails success of Ploughing '22

Enjoying the Ploughing on Thursday were Michael Dolan, Tullamore Show, Ger Scully, Tullamore Tribune, Noel Morris, Rath and Niall Grennan, Grennan's of Rath
The sponsor of the Offaly ploughing team at this year's National Ploughing Championships has hailed the phenomenal success of the event.
Speaking at the IFA marquee in Ratheniska on Thursday, Niall Grennan said his family business, Grennan's of Rath, had sponsored the Offaly team for several years.
Niall was accompanied to the championships by fellow Rath man, Noel Morris and work colleague, Michael Dolan.
Noel thoroughly enjoyed the ploughing and his highlight was meeting rugby hero Paul O'Connell.
Michael, originally from Cavan, said the event had been a great success with the trade stands packed throughout.
Michael is no stranger to major agricultural events as he is Chairman of the Commercial Cattle Section of the Tullamore Show and FBD National Livestock Show.
“I got a chance to enjoy the ploughing,” joked Michael who admitted to being too busy on Tullamore Show day to really enjoy proceedings.
He added: “It was great to meet and greet . . . you get a chance to talk to people here.”
Pictured ahead of the Tullamore Court Hotel Offaly Senior Football Championship final at O'Connor Park next Sunday were Michael Brazil of Tullamore and Niall McNamee of Rhode.
