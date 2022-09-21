Leading Offaly tech firm features in Innovation Arena at Ploughing '22

Local software development, integration and ecommerce company: Dotser is being showcased at this week's Enterprise Ireland Innovation Arena.



The company was invited to exhibit its agri eCommerce and integration solutions product: Dotser AGRI, at the hugely popular event; as a result of being shortlisted for Enterprise Ireland’s Innovation Arena Awards,.

The Innovation Arena Awards, which is run in partnership with the National Ploughing Association, invites businesses and innovators in the agri-tech sector to enter their pioneering agri-related products and services.

There are a number of prizes across several categories, and those who are shortlisted are invited to showcase their products and innovative agri-tech solutions; alongside the winners from the virtual competition in 2020 and 2021. Out of 80 applications received this year, a total of 40 were selected to exhibit at this year’s event in Ratheniska, Co Laois.

Dotser was shortlisted for its platform Dotser AGRI in the category of Farm Management Software.

Dotser AGRI is a Dotser developed fully integrated eCommerce system with leading Agri dealer management systems such as IBCOS, Autoview, Navision, and Dynamics.

For the last two years, the awards have been held virtually. However, this year sees the return of the hugely popular ‘Enterprise Ireland Innovation Arena’ to the three-day National Ploughing Championship event, taking place in Ratheniska, Co Laois, this week from September 20th to 22nd.

