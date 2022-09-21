Search

21 Sept 2022

Offaly river cruise aids the Ashling Murphy Memorial Fund

The three skippers in charge of the river Shannon cruise

Tribune Reporter

21 Sept 2022 11:16 AM

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

THE River Queen tour boat  from Silver Line Cruisers, Banagher took to the river Shannon recently on a fundraiser for the Ashling Murphy Memorial Fund.

On board were the three skippers Liam Hannigan, Freda and Martin Flanagan and a total of 43 passengers.

Ray and Kathleen Murphy, parents of murdered school teacher Ashling, attended this occasion and with Ray on his banjo and accompanied by Michael Lynam on guitar. There was also a guest appearance of P.J. Lynam.

They entertained all the passengers and crew with songs and music from Banagher to Shannonbridge and back again.

During the stop over at The River Cafe (The Fort) in Shannonbridge for a bite to eat, Fergal (the owner) contributed four meals to Ray and his group and also made a generous donation to the collection.

An outstanding day was had by all and a very big thanks to Silver Line Cruisers - Mary, Barbara and Morgan Smith - for their sincere generosity on the day.

The total raised for the Ashling Murphy Memorial Fund was €1735.

A sincere thanks to all who contributed generously and to Sandra McCann Photography.

