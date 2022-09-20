Fundraising walk in Offaly to mark World Mental Health Day

Accessible Counselling Tullamore (ACT) launched their upcoming fundraising walk on Friday last in their premises on Main Street Tullamore.

The event is called “Unite through the Night” and will take place on Saturday the 15th of October and will run from 6pm to Midnight.

The walk will take place on the track at Tullamore Harriers on the Charleville Road.

You need to register to walk, which you can do at: www.idonate.ie/unitethroughthenight

Cost: Over 16 - €15/Under 16 - €5

There will also be a registration day in the Bridge Centre this Saturday – the 24th September from 9.30am – 3pm.

Speaking at the launch Lisa Guing, co-founder of ACT said “We really hope that the community will get behind our fundraiser and register to walk with us on the night for as long as they can. ACT is a professional, affordable counselling service has been set up by the community for the people of Tullamore and the wider Midlands and we need their support to ensure we can continue providing this vital service”.

The night will kick off with an opening ceremony framed by the setting sun, there will be music by local artists and a brief opening address and a time for reflection.

The walk will then commence on the running track where everyone can walk at their own pace and meet people of all ages and backgrounds, each with their own story of why they are walking. The route is safe and clearly marked and there will be stewards and support crew on hand, gentle music playing and food and refreshments available by local vendors.

Every participant will be given a tea light to place along the track. These will line the route and will serve as a reminder of the importance of our mission – which is to support the people in our community maintain positive mental health. At ACT we do this by providing the people of the Midlands with accessible, affordable and timely counselling and psychotherapy but we must all play our part to support those around us that are struggling by engaging, listening and connecting with care. United, we can all take steps to promote positive mental health in our community.

The walk will conclude with a closing ceremony at Midnight, where we will stand together, each of us with our own journey that has led us here and we will vow to continue to unite together for a brighter tomorrow.

Why not get your whole company / group involved and carry out your own fundraising challenge for the night?

ACT also welcomes any corporate sponsorship etc. that people may like to offer.

Every euro raised will enable ACT to continue providing its vital accessible counselling service to the people of the Midlands.