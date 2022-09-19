Offaly GAA club celebrates winning teams of the 60s

Members of the Daingean teams of 1962 and 1965 pictured at the celebration
Daingean GAA organised a celebration to recognise the achievements of the 1962 and 1965 senior championship winning teams on Friday night last in the Daingean Community Centre.
Members of the two teams were presented with a framed photograph to mark 60 years since the 1962 championship win. It was a thoroughly enjoyable night remembering great times with old friends and a chance to sit and chat over light refreshments.
Many thanks to committee for organising the night, Fr O’Byrne who celebrated Mass and to everyone who helped out on the day.
