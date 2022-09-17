Search

17 Sept 2022

Tullamore Hospital launches a special medication safety campaign to mark World Patient Safety Day

Tullamore Hospital news

Today is World Patient Safety Day and Tullamore Hospital has launched a new campaign to mark it

Reporter:

Tribune reporter

17 Sept 2022 3:14 PM

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

Staff at Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore have been raising awareness about medication safety to mark World Patient Safety Day which takes place today, Saturday, September 17. As part of this, patients are being encouraged to ask their pharmacist, doctor or nurse if they have any questions about their medications. 

To remind local people in Offaly of this important message the hospital has just launched the ‘Know, Check, Ask’ medication safety campaign which encourages patients to download a My Medicines list by clicking on this link …. https://bit.ly/3RQGggS. The form can then be filled out so that patients have their personal medicine list, to aid in communication at hospital appointments and admissions.

As part of the medication safety awareness initiative at MRH Tullamore, an awareness stand was set up and staff were invited to take part in a special medication quiz with a prize for the winner.

The Know, Check, Ask campaign encourages and empowers patients, their caregivers and healthcare professionals to take an active role in ensuring safer medicine practices and medication use processes including prescription, preparation, dispensing, administration and monitoring.

Ciarán Muldowney, Medication Safety Pharmacist at MRHT says “The theme of this year’s World Patient Safety Day is ‘Medication without Harm. All healthcare professionals are encouraged to KNOW their medication, CHECK they have the right patient, medicine, route, dose and time and ASK the patient if they understand.”   

Catriona McDonald General Manager at MRHT says, “Medication safety is one of the priority programmes within Tullamore Hospital and demonstrates our commitment to implementing best practices and quality improvement initiatives that provide for a supportive environment for safe, high-quality care. I would like to acknowledge the work of our Quality Risk and Patient Safety team in raising awareness of this important initiative.”

World Patient Safety Day is part of a World Health Organization (WHO) global campaign to raise awareness and ensure that patient safety is established as a global health priority. The WHO state that unsafe medication practices and medication errors are a leading cause of avoidable harm across the world.

According to the World Health Organisation medication harm accounts for 50% of the overall preventable harm in medical care (WHO, 2022). We know that at least half of medication-related harm is potentially preventable

Further resources are available on the HSE website. Support is also available by email, safermeds@hse.ie

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media