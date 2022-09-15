EDITORIAL: Funding of €20m will see Midlands hospice dream become a reality

MASSIVE grant funding of €20 million announced last week will see a new 20-bed Midlands hospice built on a site at the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore.

The news is extremely welcome as the Midland counties of Offaly, Laois, Westmeath and Longford were the only in the country not to be served by a regional hospice.

The funding was announced by the Taoiseach Michéal Martin on a visit to Offaly on Tuesday week last.

He said the news fulfils a Programme for Government commitment to have a hospice serving every region in the country.

Once complete, the hospice will provide essential access to specialist palliative care inpatient services for patients and their families across the Midlands.

The news follows an intensive fund-raising campaign by Offaly Hospice and the other hospice groups in the four Midland counties.

Tullamore Lions Club and its sister clubs in the region have also raised considerable funds for the development through the ongoing Hoovess4Hospice project.

In a statement issued this week the Hooves4Hospice committee chairman Pat Lalor said: “The farmers who responded to our appeal to donate and rear animals and donate the proceeds to Hooves4Hospice are deserving of our deepest appreciation and gratitude for their great generosity. In addition to farmers from the four midland counties, there are farmers from all four provinces participating in our project, which has also attracted generous sponsorship and financial support, from business’, community groups and individuals, from all parts of Ireland.

Announcing the funding, the Taoiseach said: “Our Programme for Government commits to developing a hospice providing essential access to specialist palliative inpatient care for people with life limiting illnesses, and their families.

“I’m aware of the enormous work and commitment that has been provided by voluntary hospice groups and colleagues in the HSE to progress this much needed service over the past 15 years, and the funding contributed to date.

The Midlands Hospice development, expected to be completed by the end of 2025, will make Tullamore a hub for the provision of specialist palliative care services across the Midlands, including day care, outpatient, inpatient and community services.

The new development will be co-located on a site provided by the HSE at the Midland Regional Hospital.

Local Deputy Barry Cowen, who was instrumental in securing the funding, said he was truly delighted that Government has agreed to commit funding of €20m ensuring HSE plans to provide the Midlands region with a 20-bed hospice facility in the grounds of Regional Hospital Tullamore become a reality.

He continued: "My brother and former Taoiseach, Brian Cowen, played an instrumental role in the provision of the Regional Hospital in Tullamore and it is my wish that I can be as instrumental in ensuring this facility becomes a reality. The delivery of a hospice on the grounds of the Regional Hospital has been a key priority of mine for many years and it is something that Fianna Fáil has been spearheading since we re-entered Government in 2020.

“It is important to acknowledge the critical and supportive role that various groups /organisations have played in the support of Palliative Care services in the Midlands throughout the years. The reality is that without them, people and families in need would not have got the support and care they needed they have funded buildings, staff and services. They have worked to develop, support and supplement the work of HSE services.”

Hopefully the planning process for the new hospice will commence as soon as is possible so that construction work can proceed at the earlies possible opportunity on this vital facility.