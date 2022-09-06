Offaly Comhaltas group hosts celebration session

Killeigh Comhaltas members were recently presented with their SCT certificates
Killeigh Comhaltas members were recently presented with their SCT certificates at a special celebration session in Teach Cheoil Chill Aichidh in Tullamore. Congratulations to each music student who received an award.
Special congratulations goes to Róisín Ní Chonchúir who was awarded the prestigious Micheál Ó hEidhin medal for achieving a distinction in her grade 8 exam.
Music classes will resume in Teach Cheoil Chill Aichidh on Wednesday, Septembe 21r. Classes will include whistle, flute, fiddle, concertina, banjo, bodhrán, piano and singing. A dedicated adult class is also planned for Friday nights. Registration must be done by email before Wednesday, September 14 at 8pm. Classes will be filled on a first come first served basis. Registration form and further details can be had be emailing killeighcomhaltas@gmail.com
