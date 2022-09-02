Rose of Tralee special guest at end of season meeting at Offaly border racetrack

They say that any horse can win on any day. It might not be true, but it is part of what keeps people interested in racing. This year, racing at Kilbeggan has been a great success, as many people came back to the special atmosphere that is unique to the midland venue.

The final fixture of this year will be a celebration of the season and a great way to have a special day out today, Friday, September 2 with the first race at 4.30pm.

Special guest at the meting wil be the newly crowned Rose of Tralee, Rachel Duffy from Rosemount.

Competitive racing between all the leading trainers like Wille Mullins, Gordon Elliott, and Henry De Bromhead brought the crowds, some for racing and many more just to enjoy the day. Gordon Elliott’s Hurricane George galloped away with the big race at 8/1 to win by 13th lengths with Jack Kennedy on board.

Paddy Dunican, Manager stated: “2022 has been a brilliant and historic year for us at Kilbeggan, we have had a significant increase in the number of paying customers attending our race meetings from our pre-covid race meetings in 2019. We also experienced a huge increase in sponsorship from businesses with the most significant development been the upgrading of our AXA Farm Insurance Midlands National to a Grade B race with the Prize Money increasing from €75,000 to €100,000. Our Midlands National has now become one of the most valuable and prestigious Steeplechase races of the summer racing season. All of Ireland’s top National Hunt trainers are winning races here at Kilbeggan providing very competitive and exciting racing for our race goers.”

Aside from Kilbeggan’s success, this has been a momentous year for Westmeath with them beating Cavan in the Tailteann Cup, the week-long fleadh was wonderful, and 23-year-old Rachel Duffy delivered the big prize by becoming the first Westmeath winner of the Rose of Tralee. It was a great honour for her and as she said, “I don’t need a crown to be seen as special and I embraced being the Westmeath Rose and I was so proud to be it.” She didn’t think she would win and was stunned when Daithí O’Se called out her name. She had a sore throat but her version of the song “Teddy O’Neill” was beautiful and appreciated by the audience. She will be in attendance at the racecourse next Friday and it will be a wonderful opportunity for people to meet her.

With several sponsored races it will be a competitive meeting including The Kilsaran handicap Steeplechase, The Adare Manor Opportunity Handicap Hurdle sponsored by JP McManus and the Sean Hughes Memorial Maiden Hurdle, sponsored by Josephine Hughes Mullingar Park Hotel. The support of these good sponsors helps to provide better quality racing over the jumps. Two other special races celebrate the contribution of two very special people who made racing in Kilbeggan better over the years. The Life of Sean Daly Memorial Handicap Hurdle sponsored by Paul Daly and the Pat Doyle Memorial Race remembering Sgt Doyle.

The Leading Jockey prize will be very competitive with Patrick Mullins on 4 winners and five others on 3 winners including Rachael Blackmore and Jack Kennedy. The Leading Trainer prize looks like a straight battle between Willie Mullins on 7 winners and Henry De Bromhead on 5 winners.

It might be the grand finale of the year but it should be a wonderful occasion and a chance to meet up with all your family and friends before the autumn sets in and you might get the big priced winner you missed ! Don’t forget that the first race is at 4.30pm.

The normal admission ticket to the race meetings is €15. Kilbeggan are offering special discounts on admission tickets at €12 each for groups of 10 or more.

They have Special Discounted Summer Party Packs from €23 per person which includes admission ticket, plus 2 X €5 food/ drink vouchers, plus a free race card for groups of 10 or more.

Book Tickets online to avail of discounts on www.kilbegganraces.com