31 Aug 2022

Busy summer for Offaly Comhaltas branch

TT3600GS

Rahan Comhaltas playing on the gig rig at the Fleadh Cheoil in Mullingar

Reporter:

Tribune Reporter

31 Aug 2022 12:12 PM

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

Rahan Comhaltas would like to thank everyone who made their recent summer activities such a success with Seísuin in Charleville Castle being a huge success during June and July.

The group are so grateful to everyone who made every night so enjoyable. It was so good to be back in action in the Castle and see so many friends again, where there was a full attendance every night. Well done to everyone who attended Fleadh Cheoil na hÉ ireann An Muileann gCearr. Well done to everyone who competed. As a group Rahan played on the Gig-Rig and afterwards went on to do a spot of Street busking on the Sunday.

Thanks also to Tullamore Show for asking the group to be part of their line up on the stage, a most enjoyable experience as always. September will as always bring Rahan CCE back to basics, and back to organising the weekly music and dance lessons. The lessons will resume on Friday, September 16, with registration up to Friday, September 9. The tutors will cater for all age groups and all instruments, including tin whistle, flute, accordion, concertina, fiddle, banjo, guitar and keyboard. Online registration can be completed via the Rahan Comhaltas www.rahancomhaltas.com/events You can also keep up to date on the Facebook page Rahan Comhaltas.

Rahan Comhaltas will be back in Charleville Castle for Culture Night on Friday, September 23.

