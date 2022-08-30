All living things thrive on kindness says Offaly aid worker

Did you know that even the apostle Paul struggled with doing the right thing? Yes, this is the same Paul who wrote two-thirds of the New Testament. Paul was very transparent about his struggle in Romans 7:15- "For what I am doing, I do not understand; for I am not practicing what I would like to do, but I am doing the very thing I hate."

I can relate. How about you? Paul is talking about how his actions were not lining up with his will and on many occasions didn't do the right thing.

Martin Luther King said, ‘On some positions, cowardice asks the question, “Is it safe?” Expediency asks the question, “Is it politic?” And vanity comes along and asks the question, “Is it popular?” But Conscience asks the question, “Is it right?”

The ultimate measure of a person is not where they stand in moments of convenience, but where they stand in moments of challenge, moments of great crisis and controversy and moments when they are called upon to do the right thing. Doing what is right in difficult situations in life is a huge challenge.

In his book, God at Work, Ken Costa writes, ‘There are right and wrong choices … all the invented terms such as “inappropriate” and “counterproductive” are efforts to avoid the simple ethical fact that there is a right and wrong course of action.’ When facing a difficult situation in certain situations in life we need to remind ourselves that the first question we have to ask is, ‘What is the right thing to do?’ Of course, none of us get it right all the time. We all make mistakes. Each of us only grow in wisdom if we learn from our mistakes and as the saying goes, "Some name it disappointment and become poorer, others name it experience and become richer.” We should try as much as possible to never tire of doing what is right and just and loving and caring. We must not always go for what is an easy and popular solution but we should always try as much as humanly possible to "do the right thing" and always show true integrity and love.

At the start of each new year I always try to "do the right thing" and dedicate the year to kindness and trying to be kind to people and to try and treat people the way I would like to be treated. Also I look or try to imagine ways I can “Do good” for the good of others during the coming year. Another thing I am always mindful at this time of the year is of what Abraham Lincoln once said: “Kindness is the only service that will stand the storms of life and not wash out. It will wear well and be remembered long after the prism of politeness or the complexion of courtesy has faded away.

When I am gone, I hope it can be said of me that I plucked a thistle and planted a flower wherever I thought a flower would grow.” So in my quest to create a gentler, more loving world, kindness is the easiest tool we can use. Though it is easy to overlook opportunities to do the right thing and be kind, our lives are full of situations in which we can be helpful, considerate, thoughtful, caring, loving and friendly to loved ones as well as strangers. The touching, selfless acts of kindness that have the most profoundly uplifting effects are often the simplest: a word of praise, a gentle touch, a helping hand, a gesture of courtesy, a listening ear, a warm friendly letter or email, the lighting of a prayer candle, a hug or a smile.

Such small kindnesses represent an unconditional form of love that we are free to give or withhold at will. When you give the gift of kindness, whether in the form of assistance, concern, or friendliness, your actions create a beacon of happiness and hope that warms people’s hearts. The components of kindness are compassion, mercy, love, care, empathy, respect and generosity. Put simply, kindness is the conscious act of engaging others in a positive way without asking whether those individuals deserve to be treated kindly.

All living beings thrive on kindness. A single, sincere compliment can turn a person’s entire world around. Holding a door, or thanking someone who has held a door for you, can inspire others to practice politeness and make already kind individuals feel good about their efforts. Smiling at people you meet, even those who make you feel like frowning, can turn a dreary encounter into a delightful one, for both of you. Every kind act has a positive influence on the individual who has performed the act as well as on the recipient, regardless of whether the act is acknowledged. Kindness brings about more kindness and slowly but surely makes a positive impact on humanity. You’ll discover that each act of kindness you engage in makes the world, in some small way, a better place and it warms the heart of many. Kindness starts with caring and being tender hearted and compassionate toward others.

Kindness is humbly giving of ourselves in love and mercy to others who may not be able to give anything back, who sometimes don’t deserve it, and who frequently don’t thank us for it. Basically kindness means a way of thinking that leads to doing thoughtful deeds for others and doing good to them and for them.

Thought for the week



As your thought for the week, make it your goal and habit to do the right thing and to be actively looking for opportunities to show kindness and “do good” to one another and to others when it is possible and needed. Practice genuine kindness as much as you can in your daily life and ‘plant flowers’ and 'warm people's hearts' wherever you can! Three things in human life are important: the first is to be kind; the second is to be kind; and the third is to be kind. No act of kindness is ever wasted. And always remember that compassion has no limit and kindness has no enemy. Be kind and “Do good”, always or as much as you can!!

My prayer for you this week is that you, May play more, laugh more, love more, live more, give more, receive more, and celebrate more! May you open to the vast possibilities and boundless love and wisdom of your transcendent truer self. May the doors to your brightest futures swing wide open. May you know the full extent of your worth and deserving and open to receive all that your heart desires. May gifts, synchronicities, serendipities and successes dawn effortlessly in your world. May you connect to and experience more of the love, beauty and light that you are.May you sparkle and glow with joy and magic. May your laughter refresh the world daily, brightening all those around you including yourself. May you always do the right thing and do good when faced with life's situations and May you know that you are loved, loving and loveable, ever and always. Amen.