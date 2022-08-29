Covid pop-up vaccination clinic for Offaly town

A HSE pop-up vaccination centre will operate at Tullamore Primary Care Centre from 1pm to 4pm Sunday, September 11.

Persons can book an appointment online:

https://www2.hse.ie/ screening-and -vaccinations/ covid-19- vaccine/ get-the -vaccine/ booking/

The vaccination clinic will be for persons over the age of 12 years. Vaccinations will be provided to those requiring Dose 1, Dose 2, and where eligible & meeting the criteria, those identified for Booster 1 & 2 vaccinations. Vaccine on offer will be Pfizer.

The clinic will also operate on Sunday from 11am to 12.30pm on an appointments only basis for children who are immunocompromised aged 5 to 11years. Parents will be contacted with appointment times or they can call Laois Vaccination Centre on 0578696879 for further information.

The aim is to maximise vaccine uptake in those who have not yet availed of, or, require Covid 19 vaccination/booster.

All Healthcare workers can also attend for their second booster dose where eligible & adhere to the criteria. An appointment can be booked on HSE website. Healthcare workers must attend with proof that they are Health Care Workers.

Paula Phelan, Operations Manager Laois Community Vaccination Centre, which is providing the clinic, said: “Our aim is to provide an accessible site for any persons 12 years and older who have not yet received a vaccination/booster/second vaccination to attend our pop-up clinic to avail of a vaccine. We would also like to encourage parents of children diagnosed as having immunocompromised conditions to avail of the appointments offered to them on the day in Offaly. We have made great progress with our community vaccination programme throughout Midlands Louth Meath CHO and we want to build on these gains and ensure as many people as possible avail of the vaccine.”

Des O ‘Flynn, Chief Officer of Midlands Louth Meath CHO, said: ““Vaccines are working and helping to prevent severe illness across Ireland. Therefore, it is important that people receive their booster/second COVID-19 vaccine as soon as they can. That way we can protect ourselves, our loved ones and our wider community. We would encourage eligible people to avail of the opportunity to take up a vaccination at the pp-up clinic in Tullamore”