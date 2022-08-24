'Dusk to Dawn' walk in Offaly to mark World Suicide Prevention Day

Join Accessible Counselling Tullamore (ACT) on Saturday, September 10 to mark World Suicide Prevention Day.

ACT are asking the people of the Midlands to join them at Tullamore Harriers (or at your own location) where they will be walking from 7pm to 7am (Dusk to Dawn) united in our commitment to bring hope and help to people in a dark place.

You can register to walk at www.idonate.ie/unitethroughthenight Cost: Over 16 - €15/Under 16 - €5.

The night will kick off at 7pm with an opening ceremony framed by the setting sun, there will be music by local artists and a brief opening address and a time for reflection.

The walk will then commence on the running track where everyone can walk at their own pace and meet people of all ages and backgrounds, each with their own story of why they are walking.

The route is safe and clearly marked and there will be stewards and support crew on hand, gentle music playing and food and refreshments available throughout the night by local vendors.

Every participant will be given a tea light to place along the track as a reminder of each life that has been touched by suicide.

These will line the route and will serve as a reminder of the importance of ACT's mission – which is to support the people in the community maintain positive mental health. At ACT they do this by providing the people of the Midlands with accessible, affordable and timely counselling and psychotherapy but we must all play our part to support those around us that are struggling by engaging, listening and connecting with care.

United, we can all take steps to prevent suicide and promote positive mental health in our community. The walk will conclude with a closing ceremony at 7am on the 11th September.

As the sun rises, participants will stand together, each with their own journey that has led us here and participants will honour those that have lost their battle to mental health and vow to continue to unite together for a brighter tomorrow.