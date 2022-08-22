Search

22 Aug 2022

Tullamore Musical Society to present Michael Collins the musical in Esker Arts Centre

Tullamore Musical Society to present Michael Collins the musical in Esker Arts Centre

The spectacular Michael Collins the musical will take place in the new Esker Arts Centre

Reporter:

Tribune reporter

22 Aug 2022 11:31 AM

Tullamore Musical Society (TMS) are thrilled to announce that their 2023 production will be Bryan Flynns Musical masterpiece - Michael Collins - A Musical Drama. The announcement was made officially on August 22 , on the 100th Anniversary of his death.

Along with this announcement comes the thrilling news that the production will take place in Esker Arts Centre, which is due to open this Autumn.

The show will take place from April 29 to May 6 2023, and Chairperson Colin Hughes says that ''TMS are beyond excited to begin this new chapter with the society.''

''It’s a huge move for us and we can finally put our wonderful productions on in a proper, state of the art Theatre. I would like to sincerely thank Conor Brady for his help to make this move happen and we just can’t wait to get started in our new home.''

The announcement by Tullamore Musical Society that it will stage its Spring 2023 programme at the new Esker Arts Centre, Tullamore, has been warmly welcomed by the Chair of Esker Arts, Conor Brady.

He said: ''I know that I speak for everyone who has been involved in the development of this magnificent new venue in welcoming the Tullamore Musical Society to Esker.

"The centre is now nearing completion with finishing touches being applied by the build and design teams.

"We are delighted to know that our friends in the Musical Society will be coming in to perform in the Springtime.

"I know they will find that the facilities and supports at Esker will be second to none.

"The Esker Arts Centre will be rooted in the community and the Tullamore Musical Society is an integral part of that community, going back to its foundation, almost 70 years ago, in 1954.

"I earnestly hope that this will be the beginning of a long-lasting and mutually-advantageous relationship between the Esker Arts Centre and the Tullamore Musical Society.

"We are looking forward to some wonderful music and some wonderful evenings in April and May.”

Video below with announcement from Tullamore Musical Society

Michael Collins: The Musical - Tullamore Musical Society

