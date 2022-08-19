Lely robotic milking specialists cycling the distance for Offaly's Hooves4Hopice

Agribusiness men Alan Heaney and Niall McGauran, co-owners of Lely Centre Mullingar, who specialise in robotic milking, feeding and cleaning specialists in the east, midlands and west and four other ultra cyclists from Mayo are preparing to cycle the Ancient East, a distance of over 1,1000km for Hooves 4 Hooves.

The 6 brave ultra-cyclists Alan Heaney, Niall McGauran, Jonathon Verry, Ronan Bourke Vinny Galvin, and Brendan Barret will begin their cycle on Wednesday August 24, in Derry and complete the challenging journey on Saturday 27 at the Old Head of Kinsale, four days later.

The other charities who will benefit from the cycle are Turn2Me, an online mental health service and Mayo Roscommon Hospice.

Lely Centre Mullingar, based in Mullingar Business Park, offer sales and service of robotic milking systems, feeding and barn equipment to both dairy and beef farmers. They provide tailor-made solutions for Irish dairy farmers, including in-house yard design, paddock mapping, project management, farm management support and 24/7 service and back up.

Mr Alan Heaney said: “This is our 6th ultra charity cycle – we do one per year -, to date we have raised €227,000 over 8,700 across 5 counties and over 25 days, i.e. approximately 350m per day – some of our recent and very successful iconic cycles have been 1,600km Lourdes to Knock, 2,200km Wild Atlantic Way and 600km Mizen to Malin

“All our events are self-financed, so 100 per cent of everything collected goes directly to the deserving causes. We are delighted to have chosen Hooves 4 Hospice as one of our charity partners as we can see the great work done in Castlebar Mayo and Roscommon town, were two large hospice centres were recently built.

“Being part time farmers and multiple business owners, we are impressed with the energy and enthusiasm in the H4H committee and their drive to build a Hospice in the midland area. There is a great synergy between our business and the ethos of Hooves 4 Hospice and we are all farmers, deep down”.

Mr Pat Lalor, Chairman of the Hooves 4 Hospice Committee welcomed the decision of Lely, to include H4H as one of their charity partners.

“We are very excited that an innovative company like Lely would choose H4H as one of their charity partners and we look forward to working with them over the next few weeks.

“I would encourage all their customers, suppliers and farmers in the midlands to support them and their efforts for those very worthwhile and deserving projects”, he added.

For more information visit; https://www.ultracyclingforcharity.ie/meet-the-cyclists.

To donate please email Alan on alanjheaney@gmail.com or

IBAN:IE64 BOFI 9054 8311 5571 38

Https://www.facebook.com/TheUltraCyclists