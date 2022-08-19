Two Offaly people recognised with 'Contribution to Pet Care' award

TWO Offaly people, Bernie Moran and Stephanie Fitzpatrick, both from Tullamore, have been recognised with a Contribution to Pet Care Award from Petmania.

The awards were created by Irish-owned pet store, Petmania as part of its 15th-anniversary celebrations. The pet retailer took the opportunity to recognise some of its long-standing team members with an award and thank them for their years of service and their contribution to the development and success of Petmania.

Petmania’s HR Manager, Rachel Norton, based and Operations Manager, John Timmins visited each Petmania store to present the award winners with the accolade.

Rachel explained: “Since we began 15 years ago Petmania has gone from strength to strength as we have grown from a small pet section within our Garden Centre in John Street, to being Ireland’s leading pet experts and the number one dog groomers in the country. We couldn’t have gotten here without the commitment from everybody, in the stores, the warehouse and the support team. I had the wonderful opportunity to present some well-deserved awards to the dedicated individuals who have been with us since the start, including Bernie and Stephanie, whose expertise and commitment is key to our ongoing success.”

Bernie More is a professional dog groomer in Petmania Tullamore. Bernie has worked in Petmania for 14 years, she spent one year in Portlaoise and the last 13 years in Tullamore. Bernie spends her days grooming dogs of all ages, sizes and breeds and offers a range of treatments from dental care to canine massage helping to make very dog to look and feel great. At home, Bernie has three dogs, all Jack Russel’s called Jake, Tia and Bobby Dazzler.

Bernie said: “I have always loved animals, particularly dogs. So becoming a dog groomer was an easy choice for me. I love seeing dogs of all shapes and sizes and breeds returning again and again. We have a fantastic loyal customer base here in Petmania. Its also a lot of fun welcoming in all the new puppies, getting to know them and making them feel safe and in good hands. Never a dull moment as you can imagine, every day us different and very rewarding seeing the dogs happy and looking their best when collected by their owners.”

Stephanie Fitzpatrick, Assistant Store Manager of the Tullamore store has worked in Petmania for a totals of 12 years, Stephanie spent two years in Portlaoise, 10 in Petmania Tullamore. Day to day Stephanie is always busy, assisting the team as much as she can, looking after the animals in store and attending to the need of customers and their furry friends and of course managerial duties. Stephanie has pets of her own including a dog Coco who is four years old, three cats, Tabi, Ginger and Dusty.

Stephanie outlined: “What I like about working at Petmania is that no two days are the same and I am constantly meeting new people. The colleagues I have met over the years are friends for life. I love helping people with whatever they need help with especially first time puppy parents”

Petmania continues to develop its in-store services and new ways for customers to access expert pet care advice. For example, the Pet Care Advice Centre is a free online resource with contributors including vets, agility trainers and other pet care specialists.

Rachel concluded: “We are looking forward to opening further stores and continuing our refurbishment programme for our current outlets over the coming year and would like to thank our store teams and loyal customers for their support over the past 15 years.”