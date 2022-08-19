Search

19 Aug 2022

‘Fun in the sun’ at fundraising walk in aid of Offaly dialysis unit

Walk organisers L to R Colm Makim, Louise Makim (Brickley) , Noreen Galvin (Renal Dialysis Unit) Patrick Brickley and Donna Brickley TT3400GS

19 Aug 2022 11:29 AM

THE ‘Warming up Dialysis’ fundraising walk took place on Saturday last, August 13 in Clonaslee.

There was a great turn out on the evening with even the appearance of a few Vikings to add to the fun.

Up to 100 people took part in the walk which brought participants through the shaded Brittas woods and lake.

The shaded walkways were ideal given the recent heatwave. Participants returned to the Parochial Hall for refreshments and music and a wonderful evening was had by all.

Thunder rolls had commenced before the walk had started, however the rain stayed off until the last few walkers had returned.

There was a nature scavenger hunt for the children. Viking re-enactments from ‘The Golden Ravens’ group entertained the crowd and there was an information stand by Laois Irish Kidney Association.

The event was organised by the family of the late David Brickley who have held a number of fundraisers for the Renal Dialysis unit in Tullamore.

The funds raised to date have just reached €12,000 as the group edge closer to their goal.

A warm thanks is extended to all those who helped out and participated on the night and to those who had completed the walk remotely.

