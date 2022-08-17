The organisation READY say they are ''stunned and shocked at the recent ascension of Liam McGuinness into heavenly light.''

In this tribute PRO Phil Newton speaks of his kindness and good humour to members as he taxied them to various venues.

''Liam was so kind to so many in his own quiet way. He weaved a wonderful business over the years. Mac’s Cabs quickly became an integral part of our community and a good friend to many.

Annie Keeley and I enjoyed and recall many memorable times chatting with Liam as he sat behind the window in his office when organising READY events. We enjoyed many a good laugh there, and his banter would bring out the sunshine on a cloudy day. Liam did a phenomenal job looking after our READY members, taxiing us to and from venues over the years on nights that you wouldn’t put out a ladder.

I recall him driving us to Tullamore Town House one snowy evening and enquiring 'have none of ye any sense or a TV to watch? Our members enjoyed his banter and company too, his kindness, his thoughtfulness in ensuring that everyone who was driven home and were in their door before he or his staff would move on to the next stop.

We are going to miss Liam big time. His cheeky grin is now heaven’s illumination. READY members and friends extend our sincere sympathy to Liam’s family, his partner Sri, to Darren and Nicola who are his power source at Mac's Cabs, and to all who love him. A new star in the heaven is shining.''