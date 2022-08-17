Search

17 Aug 2022

''His banter would bring out the sunshine on a cloudy day''

The late Liam McGuinness

Liam was so kind to so many in his own quiet way, said Phil Newton PRO of READY organisation

Reporter:

Tribune reporter

17 Aug 2022 1:36 PM

The organisation READY say they are ''stunned and shocked at the recent ascension of Liam McGuinness into heavenly light.''

In this tribute PRO Phil Newton speaks of his kindness and good humour to members as he taxied them to various venues.

''Liam was so kind to so many in his own quiet way. He weaved a wonderful business over the years. Mac’s Cabs quickly became an integral part of our community and a good friend to many.

Annie Keeley and I enjoyed and recall many memorable times chatting with Liam as he sat behind the window in his office when organising READY events. We enjoyed many a good laugh there, and his banter would bring out the sunshine on a cloudy day. Liam did a phenomenal job looking after our READY members, taxiing us to and from venues over the years on nights that you wouldn’t put out a ladder.

I recall him driving us to Tullamore Town House one snowy evening and enquiring 'have none of ye any sense or a TV to watch? Our members enjoyed his banter and company too, his kindness, his thoughtfulness in ensuring that everyone who was driven home and were in their door before he or his staff would move on to the next stop.

We are going to miss Liam big time. His cheeky grin is now heaven’s illumination. READY members and friends extend our sincere sympathy to Liam’s family, his partner Sri, to Darren and Nicola who are his power source at Mac's Cabs, and to all who love him. A new star in the heaven is shining.''

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media