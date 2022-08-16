Offaly women to climb Ireland's 12 highest peaks for Hospice

Karen Ravenhill from Durrow and Tullamore's Shauna McKeon
TWO Offaly women, Karen Ravenhill from Durrow and Tullamore's Shauna McKeon, are hiking 12 of the highest peaks in Ireland to raise money for the Midlands Hospice Building Fund.
The duo have completed six out of the 12 peaks so far:
Fauscoum - Comeragh Mountains, Co. Waterford (792m)
Tonelegee - Wicklow Mountains, Co. Wicklow (817m )
Galteemore – Galtee Mountains, Co. Tipperary (918m - 5th highest in Ireland)
Lugnaquillia – Wicklow Mountains (925m – Highest in Leinster and 4th highest in Ireland)
Slieve Donard – Mourne Mountains (850m – Highest Peak in Ulster)
Mweelrea – Mweelrea Mountains (819m – Highest Peak in Connacht)
Karen told the Tribune: “We have hiked a total of 5,121m (16,801 ft) and we have raised €2,740 so far.”
Readers an contact the link fthe link below to make donations to the cause
https://www.idonate.ie/12Peaks2022
