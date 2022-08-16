Margaret and Thomas celebrate 50th Offaly parkrun

Margaret Bennett celebrating her 50th Mountlucas parkrun on Saurday last
A pleasant but hot morning greeted the runners and walkers at last Saturday’s Mountlucas parkrun.
Thomas Kelliher and Margaret Bennett, both Mountlucas regulars, celebrated their 50th runs. Also, one of the younger parkrun participants, Nathan Cojocaru completed his 25th run.
Mountlucas Parkrun is based at Mountlucas Wind farm outside Daingean, so why not turn up at 9.30 am on Saturday morning to see what it is all about. See www.parkrun.ie/mountlucas to register and for more details
