All roads lead to Offaly for Ireland's biggest one day agricultural show

On Sunday week next, August 14, all roads lead to the Tullamore Show and FBD National Livestock Show.

The site is currently being transformed into a tented village and all preparations are well under way. Here’s a synopsis of what to expect to see on the day.

The show will be officially opened by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue. Many other dignitaries will be in attendance. Offaly’s own Olivia Douglas will entertain the throngs of spectators with many other musical acts at various times throughout the day.

The dairy section has an impressive prize fund of over €21,000. This section hosts a total for 40 classes, including 2 new classes, across three breeds, Holstein Friesian, Jersey and Dairy Shorthorn. The classes of note include - Class 51: Super €2,500 National Holstein Heifer in Milk and Class 52: €2,500 FBD National Livestock Show Senior Cow in Milk.

The pedigree section has four breeds (Limousine, Hereford, Simmental, Charolais) holding their National Show at our show. There are young member’s classes and young handlers’ classes throughout the show. We endeavour to encourage young people to carry on the tradition of showing cattle which is an art in itself.

Commercial cattle boast five new classes

male/female calf class weighing up to 270kg,

calves other than BBX,LMX,CHX.

best Angus beef animal.

factory classes including Dawn Meats, Kepak, Moyvalley Meats & Liffey Meats

Young Handler classes.

The sheep section has the biggest number of entries on record with new breeds being accommodated like Blue Faced Leicester, Irish Dutch Spotted and Dassenkop. Here it will be a hive of activity with sheep shearing demos, mental health talks by George Graham and sheep dog demos.

Alpacas and their many crias a site to behold.

The Irish Pig Society hold their All-Ireland Championship.

Entries in the Horse section are up this year and for the first time ever, entries will be taken on show morning. The most elegant class is the Ladies Side Saddle.

The Fashion Arena will have fashion shows throughout the day. And also, competitions for the best dressed lady, the most traditionally dressed Farmer and Bonny Baby with amazing prizes to be won.

We have classes for dogs including obedience classes and even a class for the waggiest tail.

The indoor sections including crafts with the finest of patchwork quilts, horticulture with vegetables and flowers you thought could never be grown so perfect.

Cookery Competitions including mouth-watering cakes breads and scones and the final of the Odlums Home Baking Championship. For the first time ever Odlums will launch The Odlums Pavilion at 10am with Chef Adrian Martin and Catherine Leyden giving talks and demos throughout the day. Also, at 4pm Maria Harte will give a cookery demo on quick smart, healthy and money saving baked lunches.

The Junior final of the All-Ireland Home Cook Champion

Art & photography will have works of art and photography on show.

The Poultry Competitions and some of these may even have been to the beauty parlour.

Farm Safety demos and Macra Farm skills

Workshops to help you gain the skills to be prize-winners at shows.

Hundreds of Trade Stands offering all you will need for home, business, garden or farm, children’s entertainment and food village offering great variety of food.

Tickets are on sale now www.tullamoreshow.com online for €20 or on the day for €25. Why not skip the Q and scan it through? Tullamore Show really is a great family day out with free entry for children under 12.

Check out the show's social media accounts for updates and key features of the Tullamore Show & FBD National Livestock Show.