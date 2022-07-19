Search

19 Jul 2022

Popular Offaly referee in cycle fundraiser for mental health charity

MICKEY

Popular Tullamore referee Mickey Flanagan

Reporter:

Tribune Reporter

19 Jul 2022 4:20 PM

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

Popular local referee Mickey Flanagan has raised €1,095 for Accessible Counselling Tullamore (ACT). Mickey cycled from Westport to Achill and back again on the 26th of June – a distance of approximately 120 kms.

He originally set a target of €200 to raise for the charity but was blown away by peoples support and generosity and ended up raising over five times that amount.

Mickey would like to extend his thanks to everyone that donated and sent well wishes to him. “I am delighted with the amount of money that has been raised for this excellent local charity. There is not a household that has not been affected by mental health issues and I am very glad to have been able to give something back to the community. I love to help people and I know the money that I have raised will go directly towards supporting people that are struggling”.

Chairman of ACT James O’ Connor praised Mickey for his giving up his time to fundraise for ACT and thanked Mickey and everyone that donated. “Fundraisers like this are a real lifeline to ACT and we are very grateful to Mickey for his support and are also very thankful to everyone that donated”.

Accessible Counselling Tullamore (ACT) provides accessible, affordable and timely counselling and psychotherapy to people aged 16 and up from all across the Midlands.

To make an appointment call 057 9352879 or text “appointment” to 083 3555951

