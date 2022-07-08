Gardai renew appeal for missing Offaly man

John Brooklyn O'Brien
Gardaí are renewing their appeal to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of John Brooklyn O'Brien, aged 16 years, who is missing from Tullamore since Tuesday, June 28 last.
John is described as being 6' 2" in height, of medium build and has black hair and brown eyes. When last seen he was wearing a black tracksuit top and black tracksuit bottoms.
Anyone with information of John Brooklyn’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
The Shinrone Sponsor A Sod committee at the official opening of its extended pitch and commemorative wall.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.