Offaly Explorer Experience Bus Service returns for the summer

TFI Local Link Laois Offaly are delighted to announce the return of the Offaly Explorer Experience Bus Service for the summer.

Why not explore Ireland's Ancient East and Offaly's Hidden Heartlands attractions using the TFI Local Link bus service.

The service commenced last Friday, July 1 and will continue until Sunday, September 11 and will operate across Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Bank Holiday Mondays throughout the day giving various options to explore the Faithful County.

With the Offaly Explorer Experience buses, you can hop on and hop off across two different routres and tailor to your own sightseeing itinerary.

Why not enjoy a nice lunch and a stroll around Shannonbridge Marina, Birr Caste or Lough Boora Discovery Park to highlight a few options.

Whether you be a tourist or a local you can avail of a one day or two day ticket or just a single ticket to unravel your adventures in Offaly. Family tickets and group discounts are also available. The free travel pass is accepted and ticket prices start from just €2.

The routes will be operated by local bus operators, Digan Bus Hire Ltd and K. Buggy Coaches Ltd on behalf of TFI Local Link Laois Offaly with the buses on all routes being wheelchair accessible and branded TFI Local Link.

Both routes cross over in Tullamore three times a day so you can hop on and hop off for the different routes.

Route 1 – Tullamore – Lough Boora – Shannonbridge – Clonmacnoise and return

Route 2 – Tullamore – Lough Boora – Banagher Marina – Birr Castle and return

TFI Local Link Laois Offaly is funded by the National Transport Authority under the Rural Transport Programme to promote and support local businesses and provide transport in unmet areas.

For more information on the Offaly Explorer Experience or other services visit the website www.locallinklaoisoffaly.ie or check out the Facebook page or contact the office from Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm, at 057 8692168.

Timetables are available at the Offaly Tourist Office in O'Connor Square in Tullamore.