THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: Offaly influencer reflects on the challenge of hope

So often, I hear the following phrase: “Life doesn’t send us anything we can’t cope with.” This isn’t to say that life doesn’t send us a barrel load of awful hardship at times, but that when it does, we can deal with it, that our coping powers are far in excess of what we perhaps think. In spite of this refreshing news, we still fail to cope on a daily basis with the events that crop up. When I say ‘fail to cope’,

I don’t mean that we fall into a mega depression or run screaming to the hills every time life goes against us. Rather, we moan, whine, cry, get snappy and generally over emotional about things that could otherwise be solved quite easily. These things, if we were to look closer, are perhaps not just problems, but maybe also solutions or as I like to call them blessings to help us face up to life's problems and challenges with hope. I have received many letters, cards and emails over the years because of the messages in my writings from various people up and down the country and from abroad.

Some said they were doing great, seemingly on top of the world while others confided in me that they were barely getting by, living day-to-day, trying to make ends meet and that life was a hopeless situation for them and with many others dealing with circumstances such as serious illnesses, financial worries and lack of faith so difficult that, quite frankly, they felt defeated and overwhelmed by life. We will all battle hopelessness at some point in our lives.

And no matter who we are or what our situation, "Hope" is one thing we all desperately need especially now as we continue to live our lives out of all restrictions that we had for the past two years or more and as we also face up to the many wars and conflicts in our world and the harsh realities we are all now facing in our daily living. Hope is what sustains us as we persevere, remaining steadfast in times of trial and discouragement. Hope means to keep living amid desperation and to keep humming in the darkness. Hoping is knowing that there is love; it is trust in tomorrow; it is falling asleep and waking again when the sun rises. In the midst of a gale at sea, it is to discover land. In the eyes of another, it is to see that you are understood. As long as there is still hope there will also be prayer and you will be held in God's hands. The reason is, hope is powerful!

Hope is Needed



What the world needs now is hope! Hope is everything. Hope transforms you, it transforms me, and it is only as transformed hope-filled people that we will be able to bring such urgently needed hope to the world: to our own personal world of family, friends and acquaintances, but also to the world as a whole. One little drop of hope has far reaching consequences for all of humanity. As Desmond Tutu who sadly passed away recently said, "Hope is being able to see that there is light despite all of the darkness.”

They say that a “man can live about forty days without food, about three days without water, about eight minutes without air, but only for one second without hope.” Hope can be the difference between success and failure. You can withstand so much if you know you have people who support you and are looking out for you. You can face just about anything, as long as you don’t lose the hope that you can succeed. Even hope and faith as tiny as a mustard seed can produce mountainous amounts of blessings.

Hope is a positive and potent spiritual practice that has the power and influence to pull us through difficult times. Hope is the basic ingredient of optimism, a tendency to dwell on the best possibilities. It is often described as a metaphor such as a ray, a beam, a glimmer of hope; the break in the clouds; the light at the end of the dark tunnel. Hope can often be revealed in unexpected places or through others. Hope is energizing. Certain attitudes or virtues can support the development of hope in our lives.

Hope gives us enthusiasm, courage and drive to continue moving forward in every situation. Each of us carries within our hearts the seeds of enduring hope. With a conscious effort and committed action, and rooted in God's love,

Thought for the week



As your thought for the week, pray for hope for the people in your life especially now that things are beginning to open up after nearly two years of lockdowns and restrictions. Every morning when I wake up I tell myself that today is a new day, a new beginning, a new dawn, a new chance, a new day with endless possibilities. And that gives me something that everyone cherishes, it brings me hope. It can bring anyone and everyone hope, and if you hold on to hope one day all those thoughts of a better life will become a reality. I am going to try each day and I hope you will too. I am going to wake, get up, dress up and show up and give it the best I can at that time.

And if you aren't going through any of this but know a friend or a family member or a colleague who is, talk to them, be with them, listen to them, guide them, help them, get help for them, show them where they can get help, be there for them, care for them and help them to show up and find that hope that you hopefully have in your life. I will have that candle of hope lighting for us all today, tonight and tomorrow and everyday that we will all find that hope we need in our lives. I wish much hope and prayers for us all and especially for any families or friends or colleagues who are searching for a loved one who is missing, or who is unwell or is suffering in any way.

Let us all say my beautiful friends David's prayer - "God keep me well with acceptance of your will" especially for those of us in those longer seasons of joblessness, sickness, financial stress, addiction, homelessness, relationship strain and other ongoing life events and especially where the stress and frustration is overwhelming and where hope had started to lose its flicker. I pray for strength and hope for us all as we go forward on our life journey's!! And finally, be a reflection of hope to the world. Let them know where your hope, faith, and trust lies, sharing the light and hope of Jesus with them. A prayer of Hope I like to say to keep me going each day goes as follows - Dear Lord, I try so hard to be your humble servant, I come before you today in need of hope, courage and strength. There are times when I feel helpless and lost. There are times when I feel weak and addicted. I pray for hope. I need hope for a better future. I need hope for a better life. I need hope for love, care, shelter and kindness. Some say that the sky is at its darkest just before the light. I pray that this is true, for all seems very dark in my life at times. I need your light, Lord, in every way. I pray to be filled with your light from head to toe. To bask in your glory. To know that all is right in the world, as you have planned, and as you want it to be. Help me Lord to walk in your light, and live my life in faith and support to those most in need. Help me to shine my light to help others shine their light. Let us also pray for all who are recovering from illnesses of all types in hospital, nursing homes , hospices and in the family home and for families who are unable to visit loved ones especially those in ICU and High Dependency Care wards and for our nurses, doctors, carers and all on the frontline who serve us daily despite the extreme stress and anxiety they endure. Dear Lord, Our Lady and St. Joseph, we ask you to hear our prayers during these worrying times and especially for all our people who are sick or unwell with any type of illness at home or in hospital. Comfort those who are vulnerable, anxious or fearful. Protect our healthcare workers and all our frontline workers who put their lives at risk. Inspire our leaders to make good decisions and may we all act responsibly and lok and pray for peace in our world. "When my arms can't reach people close to my heart, I hug them with my prayers of hope”. In your name I pray, Amen.