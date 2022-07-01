Church gate collection across Offaly for hospice

A church gate collection will be taken up for Offaly Hospice
A church gate collection for Offaly Hospice Foundation will be taken up later this month..
Hospice wish to thank all the volunteers who have agreed to do the collection in their area on Saturday and Sunday, July 9 and 10 next.
The collection is county wide except for Tullamore which will take place on August 13 and 14 and Ballinahown which will take place on July 16 and 17.
“We want to thank everyone for the wonderful support we receive and hope they can support us again by donating to the church gate collection this year,2 said Offaly Hospice's Mary Murphy.
