40,000 smart meters being installed in homes across Offaly

THE roll out of smart electricity meters is currently taking place in Offaly with a total of 40,000 to be installed on a phased basis in the county. To date 3,000 homes and business premises have received their new meters and the rollout will continue as the year progresses.

The programme commenced in the east of the county, with plans to extend it. At the moment meters are being installed in Tullamore.

The ESB say ''smart meters give customers access to more accurate and regular information on their electricity usage and significantly reduce the need for estimated bills.''

People are not required to pay to have their new meter installed. A customer who does not wish to receive a meter upgrade at this time can contact ESB Networks or their electricity supplier to register their preference. ESB Networks say they will then engage with the customer to understand their issues and to provide reassurance. If a customer still does not want a meter upgrade at that time ESB Networks will not proceed with the replacement but will re-engage with these customers later as the programme continues and the benefits of the new services are better understood.

Smart Meters allow people to avail of new smart services by their electricity supplier.

According to the Commission for Regulation of Utilities CRU ''with a smart meter, you have the power to lower your carbon footprint and take control of how much you spend.''

A Smart Meter contains a cellular transmitter, this will tell you how much electricity is being used and when. It can relay the information to you on your phone. There will be no need for a meter reader to come to your home.

Once you have a smart meter installed you can talk to your electricity supplier about 'Time of Use Tariff.'

All electricity suppliers are obliged to offer a 'Time of Use Tariff' which means electricity costs can vary depending on the time of day or night appliances are in use.

The smart meter will give the rate of electricity used at peak hours and another for during the night. Off peak is usually from 11pm to 8am. Some suppliers are offering a weekend plan.

The smart meter collects data on how much electricity you are using every 30 minutes.

''This accurate reading will allow you to make more informed choices, perhaps shifting some of your energy use to off-peak times, when it’s cheaper,’’ say the CRU.

This data will only be read by your supplier but only if you have given them permission and asked to use a smart service. If you choose to switch to a 'Time of Use Tariff', your supplier will let you know what data will be collected.

ESB Networks will also collect data about the meter itself. They will store all data in a central Meter Data Management System. They commit to complying with GDPR and making sure all personal data is safe and secure.

It usually takes around 25 minutes to install a smart meter in your home. If your current meter is outside there is no need to be at home but if your meter is inside then you will have to make an appointment to arrange a time.