Image of ewe in abandoned Offaly cottage joint winner in photography competition

Marie Kearns photograph which shared joint first place in Tullamore Camera Club's May competition
AN image of an ewe in a derelict cottage in Boora shared joint first place in the May competition organised by Tullamore Camera Club.
Marie Kearns captured the photograph for the " Abandoned Buildings" competition which attracted another large number of entries.
Another talented photographer Malgorzata Marszalek was also on a winning streak coming joint first place with her interesting shot of a window taken through the broken pane of another window.
The building in question was St. Barbara's Church in Mullingar.
Second place went to Marie Moran for her stunning image of the Anglo Norman castle at Clonmacnoise beautifully reflected in the Shannon.
