Search

02 Jun 2022

New Midland Hospice Beginners Steeplechase to feature at Kilbeggan Races this Sunday

KILBEGGAN RACES

The Midland Hospice Beginners Steeplechase to feature at Kilbeggan Races this Sunday

Reporter:

Tribune Reporter

02 Jun 2022 11:17 AM

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

Hooves4Hospice are delighted to be associated with the exciting Kilbeggan Summer Festival of Racing taking place this bank holiday Sunday.

  The Race Card will feature the “New Midland Hospice Beginners  Steeplechase” among what promises to be a thrilling evening of racing.

  This event, along with the generosity of the midlands farming, business and school community is just another project highlighting the fundraising efforts of Hooves4Hospice towards the building of a 16 bedded level 3 Hospice for the Midlands.

  The hospice project is supported by Midland Lions Clubs and the Irish Hospice Foundation. The Midlands is currently the only region of Ireland that does not have a Level 3 hospice. Earlier this year the Minister for Health, Mr. Stephen Donnelly, T.D., allocated €1million to progress the development of the proposed Hospice.

  Chairman of the Project, Mr Pat Lalor, speaking this week, thanked Mr Paddy Dunican, Manager of Kilbeggan Race Course, his committee and Horse Racing Ireland for their commitment and support for the project. 

  “Their generosity in allowing us to promote our project at one of their premier race meetings is very much appreciated by everybody involved,” he added.

  The project involves  farmers being asked to donate a young animal that they or a host farmer will rear for 12 to 18 months.

When that donated animal is sold the proceeds will go directly into the  Midland Hospice Building Fund.

Some farmers will donate and rear their own animal
Others will donate an animal which will be placed with and  reared by a host farmer.
The Lions Club will purchase young animals, where necessary, to be placed on host farms. Members of the public can contribute to the cost of purchasing these animals by making a donation through our web site,  www.h4h.midlandhospice.ie 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media