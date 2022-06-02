New Midland Hospice Beginners Steeplechase to feature at Kilbeggan Races this Sunday

Hooves4Hospice are delighted to be associated with the exciting Kilbeggan Summer Festival of Racing taking place this bank holiday Sunday.

The Race Card will feature the “New Midland Hospice Beginners Steeplechase” among what promises to be a thrilling evening of racing.

This event, along with the generosity of the midlands farming, business and school community is just another project highlighting the fundraising efforts of Hooves4Hospice towards the building of a 16 bedded level 3 Hospice for the Midlands.

The hospice project is supported by Midland Lions Clubs and the Irish Hospice Foundation. The Midlands is currently the only region of Ireland that does not have a Level 3 hospice. Earlier this year the Minister for Health, Mr. Stephen Donnelly, T.D., allocated €1million to progress the development of the proposed Hospice.

Chairman of the Project, Mr Pat Lalor, speaking this week, thanked Mr Paddy Dunican, Manager of Kilbeggan Race Course, his committee and Horse Racing Ireland for their commitment and support for the project.

“Their generosity in allowing us to promote our project at one of their premier race meetings is very much appreciated by everybody involved,” he added.

The project involves farmers being asked to donate a young animal that they or a host farmer will rear for 12 to 18 months.

When that donated animal is sold the proceeds will go directly into the Midland Hospice Building Fund.

Some farmers will donate and rear their own animal

Others will donate an animal which will be placed with and reared by a host farmer.

The Lions Club will purchase young animals, where necessary, to be placed on host farms. Members of the public can contribute to the cost of purchasing these animals by making a donation through our web site, www.h4h.midlandhospice.ie