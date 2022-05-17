Search

17 May 2022

RTE celebrity Claire Byrne to open new Offaly Hospice charity shop

Pic B

Volunteers pictured outside the new Offaly Hospice charity shop in Tullamore

Reporter:

Ger Scully

17 May 2022 12:49 PM

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

RTE presenter Claire Byrne will officially open the new Offaly Hospice charity shop on Main St. in Tullamore (opposite Lidl) this Friday.

The Official opening of the new brighter and bigger store is being held this Friday at 2.00pm and Offaly Hospice's patron Claire Byrne will be the special guest and will officially declare the  shop open.

The new shop is open six days per week, Monday to Saturday, from 10am until 5pm each day. 

With lots of parking at the new premises and longer opening hours there is ample opportunity to come and bag a bargain in the ladies, men's and children's departments. 

The shop also sell books, vinyl records, bric a brac, kitchenware and many more items, so call in and see for yourself.

Offaly Hospice is also accepting donations of all of the above including small pieces of furniture. 

Your support is greatly appreciated. For more information please call Chris on 083 0994754.

