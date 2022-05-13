Search

13 May 2022

Your chance to win a stunning Mercedes convertible in Offaly charity draw

Punters have the chance to win this stunning Mercedes convertible in the Mary's Meals Offaly draw

Reporter:

Ger Scully

13 May 2022 11:10 AM

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

MARY'S MEALS Offaly have just launched their latest fundraiser - for only €10 per ticket you're in with a chance to win a Mercedes convertible.

The car has been donated for the raffle by Rose Lyons who is a founding member of Mary's Meals Offaly.

Paul Galvin said: “On behalf of all in Mary's Meals I want to thank Rose so very much for her incredible generosity in donating this beautiful car absolutely free. This means that every cent raised will go towards the work of Mary's Meals. Anyone buying a ticket can be totally assured that 100 per cent of their money will go directly to the charity - there are no expenses whatsoever. “

Mary's Meals feed hungry children at school in 20 of the world's poorest countries at a cost of only €18.30 per child per school year or a mere nine cent per nutritious meal. This is only possible as most of the work is carried out by thousands of volunteers. Also, where possible, the food is sourced locally which has the added advantage of giving a good regular income to local farmers.

Providing a daily meal at school attracts chronically hungry children into the classroom where they receive an education which is their route out of a life of poverty.

Mary's Meals guarantee that at least 93pc of all donations go directly to the work of feeding the children and for the past five years they have achieved 95pc.

Vincent McDermott, Treasurer of Mary's Meals Offaly said:“Many charities are finding it much more difficult to fundraise this year due to the awful tragedy of the war in Ukraine, which is obviously another extremely worthy cause. We are determined to do our very best to feed all of the 5,793 children that we fed last year including the 628 children at our sponsored primary school in Libuda, Malawi. And that is why this car raffle is so very, very important for us, to be able to take care of these vulnerable children again this year. Every €10 ticket we sell will pay for 112 meals and every 2 tickets will feed more than one child for a school year.”

The tickets are only €10 each for this incredible Mercedes convertible and are available from the following:

Rose Lyons 087 239 3853, Paul Galvin 087 837 5407, Vincent McDermott 087 793 4148, Teresa Feery 086 0612 328, Camilla Shiel 087 6752806, Sheelagh Duffy 086 375 0242, Teresa McRedmond 086 331 3655, Ann McCormack 086 120 5514 and Carmel McConigley 086 074 6648.

All at Mary's Meals Offaly would like to thank everyone who has been so incredibly generous and supportive since they began three years ago.

