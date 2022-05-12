Grand Canal Greenway being moved to facilitate farmers

The Greenway between Pollagh and Rahan is being moved from one bank of the Grand Canal to the other to facilitate members of the farming community.
Following a couple of submissions objecting to the location of the Grand Canal Greenway in the Pollagh / Rahan area, the Council said it's listened to the concerns expressed in the submissions and is moving the Greenway to the other bank of the Canal.
The area concerned is from Henesy's Bridge in the townland of Goldsmithslot, Rahan to Plunkett's Bridge in Pollagh.
Director of Services Tom Shanahan told a recent Offaly County Council meeting that there were health and safety concerns around the movement of machinery and livestock up and down the Greenway.
Cllr Tony McCormack said the councillors had discussed the matter a lot and had arrived at a good solution. He pointed out that nearly all the submissions about the Greenway were positive. “I'm delighted that a compromise was reached,” he remarked, “and everyone is now happy.
“The benefits of the Greenway to the local economy can already be seen. A couple of new businesses have opened, including the Thatch pub in Rahan which was closed for many years. It's great to see the pub open again. I have no doubt that we will see more businesses opening.”
Cllr Neil Feighery said the length of Greenway in question is a few kilometres and it will be moving from the south bank of the Canal to the north bank, “and therefore the safety of the Greenway will be enhanced.” Cllr Feighery said there was “an especially large dairy herd in the area and moving the Greenway to the other bank made sense.”
Pictured at the launch is Pat Gilligan, Head of Sales Midlands & West FBD, Joseph Molloy, show chairman, Jim & Catherine Geoghegan, animal handler, Chelsey Cox McDonald, Secretary and John Cahalan
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.