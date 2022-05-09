Search

09 May 2022

Fundraising concert in Offaly church to aid Ukrainian refugees

HSE

The HSE choir will take part in the concert

Reporter:

Tribune Reporter

09 May 2022 5:15 PM

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

The magnificent setting of St Catherine’s Church, Tullamore is the venue for a fundraising concert in aid of Ukrainian refugees this month.
In what promises to be a wonderful evening of musical entertainment, three local choirs will come together to sing in public for the first time since the beginning of the Covid 19 pandemic.
Songs from George Gershwin, The Cranberries, Coldplay, The Mamas & the Papas, Pink Floyd, Billy Joel, The Beatles, Simon and Garfunkel and many others will feature.
The concert will take place in Hophill on Thursday  May 19th at 7.30pm. All proceeds raised will be donated to the needs of displaced Ukrainian people.
Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February, almost 25,000 people have arrived in Ireland from the war-torn country.

The choirs involved in the concert are Le Cheile Singers, St Brigid’s Community Choir and the HSE Tullamore Staff Choir. The event was planned to celebrate the reopening of live performances following the pandemic.
However, it soon became clear that choir members also wanted to use the opportunity to raise funds for a worthy cause.

‘We are all so pleased to be back performing after a gap of over two years. As choir members, we get so much joy from singing. We wanted to be able to use the occasion to help the Ukrainian arrivals who are currently facing huge challenges” explained Lesley O’Brien, a member of the HSE Choir

Andrius Kozlovskis is the musical director of the three choirs and he is delighted to be combining the return of live performance with a very worthy cause:

“All the choirs and others involved are giving their time and efforts free of charge, so I can assure you that every cent donated will be used to assist the people coming from Ukraine and we hope in some small way, make their lives a little better and a little easier.

“We are inviting everybody to attend and hope to get as much support as possible for what we believe will be a fabulous evening of entertainment and raise funds for a very worthy cause.”

The choirs will be joined by some very talented musicians prof. Dermot Hehir, (guitar) Ciaran Whelan (guitar, drums), Sean Crehan (guitar), Joe Gavin (Uilleann pipes) and the evening will be compered by poet Anne Gaffney.
Doors open at 7pm at St Catherine’s Church, Hophill. Admission to the concert is free, with those attending encouraged to donate at the door.

