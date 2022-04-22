Focus on heritage at Offaly History talk

THE focus will be on heritage in Offaly at Offaly Historical and Archaeological Society's second public talk in April.

The talk will be given by Offaly Heritage Officer, Amanda Pedlow and will be in person and also via Zoom.

Those interested are welcome to attend at Offaly History, Bury Quay in Tullamore.

This presentation will commence at 8. 00 pm on Monday next, April 25.

For the Zoom link, please email info@offalyhistory.com

In the talk Ms Pedlow will examine what has been happening and what might happen next as regards heritage in the county.

At present Ms Pedlow is undertaking the preparation of the fifth Heritage Plan for Offaly.

As part of this process she would like to talk to members of Offaly History for their views and feedback.

At next Monday's talk she will outline key projects tackled over the past five years and ask for views on what would you like to see focused on for the next five years.

This is a good opportunity to see what funding programmes are in place and to see what direction national policy is taking too.