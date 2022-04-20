Search

20 Apr 2022

Offaly Volunteer Centre 'awestruck' by support for its Ukrainian Hub

Pictured at the presentation to OVC's Ukrainian Support Hub were Nina Horan, OVC Development Officer, Paul Shaw, Deirdre Fox, OVC Manager and Caroline Collins, Tullamore CU

Reporter:

Tribune Reporter

20 Apr 2022 3:58 PM

OFFALY Volunteer Centre continues to be awestruck by the generosity of the people of Offaly, a generosity that is also mirrored in the business community.

“Business enterprises of all shapes and sizes have stepped up and cemented our view that the Faithful County can stand proud,' sad a spokesperson for the centre.

Last Friday, the centre's Ukrainian Support Hub was presented with a cheque from Tullamre Credit Union.

Said the spokesperson: “On behalf of our Board of Management and Manager of OVC, we want to express our enormous gratitude to Paul Shaw (CEO) and Caroline Collins (Deputy CEO), and the Board of Directors of Tullamore Credit Union for this financial support. It is a show of solidarity with the displaced people of Ukraine and our volunteers and team here working to help them.”

Don’t forget to #shoplocal, #savelocal, #supportlocal and #lovewhereyoulive

