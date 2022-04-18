Talented young Offaly fiddler to play Tullamore gig with George Murphy

Offaly's Fiddler of London finalist Kimberley Delaney will take to the stage to perform with folk star George Murphy and his band, The Rising Sons, at their concert in Hugh Lynch's in Tullamore on Friday, APRIL 22nd.

The talented seventeen year old from Kilcormac hit the headlines in March when it was announced that she was in the running to land the prestigious title in the English capital at the beginning of this month, an event supported by both the government of Ireland and the mayor of London. Revealing the news on their official Facebook page on March 1st, the Fiddler of London 2022 competition said, "We are delighted to announce our tenth finalist in the Fiddler of London 2022. Congratulations Kimberley, we're looking forward to meeting you in London."

While Kimberley didn't land the title, the experience alone is something that will stand to her as her life in music continues to flourish. And what better way to continue to grow in that regard, than by joining on stage a man who also stepped into the limelight at a young age, the incredible George Murphy.

Anyone who doubts, or may be unaware of Murphy's place in Irish music, need only be reminded of the esteem in which the Dubliner is held by names known to all, far and wide. Phil Coulter once remarked that George, "...is the most exciting vocal find in Ireland". George was held in equally high regard by the late Ronnie Drew who called him, "A voice beyond his years", with Peggy Seeger noting his, "...very honest approach to the songs...", and how he has always, "...kept them true to their origin".

After a spell as a member of The High Kings, George returned to a solo career before forming his new band, The Rising Sons, and eventually teaming up with Pat Egan to take the 'Sons' on the road.

Kimberley, a sixth-year student at Colaiste Naomh Cormac, is a multi-instrumentalist, as happy on the banjo, the button-accordion, the piano or the tin-whistle as she is on her beloved fiddle, an instrument that she first started learning at the age of five. Kimberley is also a member of Ballyboy Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Eireann (CCE) and teaches fiddle in Rahan CCE.

For ticket info and further details for the gig, check out ticketmaster.ie