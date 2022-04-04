Search

04 Apr 2022

Women and the Great War lecture takes place tonight in Offaly

WAR

A lecture takes place on Irish women experiences of the Great War tonight

Reporter:

Ger Scully

04 Apr 2022 3:20 PM

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

A LECTURE on Irish women's experience of the Great War (1914-1918) will be given tonight, Monday, April 4 at 8pm by Dr Fionnuala Walsh.

The lecture takes place in the Offaly History Centre at Bury Quay in Tullamore and all are welcome.

This lecture discusses the impact of the Great War on ordinary women's lives in Ireland.

With over 200,000 Irish men serving in the wartime British Army, the war's effects were inevitably felt at home. Drawing on extensive primary research, this lecture explores life on the home front for women, focusing on women’s voluntary work for the war effort with the Red Cross and Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps, the impact of the war on women’s employment opportunities, and its effects on domestic life.

The lasting effects of the war for women with regard to bereavement and employment are also briefly examined.

There will be some local case studies of Offaly women included highlighting the commonalities of wartime Offaly with the wider national experience.

Dr Fionnuala Walsh is Assistant Professor of Modern Irish History at University College Dublin. She completed her PhD and Postdoctoral Fellowship in Trinity College Dublin.

Her first monograph,  Irish women and the Great War, was published by Cambridge University Press in 2020 and will shortly be available in paperback.

It was joint winner of the National University of Ireland Publication Prize in Irish History in 2021. Dr Walsh is Secretary of the Women’s History Association of Ireland.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media